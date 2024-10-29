ABCMETA Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $24,352.70 and approximately $64.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00006958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,462.27 or 1.00033428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00006930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005970 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00062781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000024 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

