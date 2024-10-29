Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,754 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.8% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.72. 105,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

