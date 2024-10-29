Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $236,315.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,652,436.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $236,315.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,765 shares in the company, valued at $103,652,436.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,855. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.07. 77,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,607. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

