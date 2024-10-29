abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.14% of The Cigna Group worth $132,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,304,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $314.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.46. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

