abrdn plc Buys 23,736 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.45% of Xylem worth $145,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Xylem by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 170.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

NYSE XYL opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

