abrdn plc Buys 50,026 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,026 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.37% of Prudential Financial worth $158,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 235.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.96. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.09 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

