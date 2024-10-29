abrdn plc Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.17% of Marvell Technology worth $109,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of -75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,330,835. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

