Acala Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $63.59 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00006992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,811.88 or 0.99873424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00006827 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006000 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0583815 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,848,816.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.