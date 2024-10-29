Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.07 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

