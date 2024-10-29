Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on November 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 166.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $77.47.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

