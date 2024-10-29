Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,861. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

