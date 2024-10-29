Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 579 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

