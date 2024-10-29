Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.77. 1,977,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.79. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,986 shares of company stock worth $67,642,430. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

