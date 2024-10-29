Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.81). 977,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 305,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.79).
Alfa Financial Software Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of £639.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,092.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.30.
Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.30. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.
About Alfa Financial Software
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.
