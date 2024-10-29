Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Sells $1,164,432.20 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allegion Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.78. 1,278,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,997. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.25. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALLE

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Allegion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 197,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.