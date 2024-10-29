Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

