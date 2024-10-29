AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of AWF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,385. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
