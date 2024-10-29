Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$146.75 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

