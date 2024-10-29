Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Cap of $71.45 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $71.45 million and $6.08 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

