Amazon.com (AMZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

