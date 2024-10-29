Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Up 55.1% in October

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,220,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 43,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 207.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Ambev by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 101,674 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 29.9% during the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 216,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 45,059 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEV. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

