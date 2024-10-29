Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) versus Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG) Financial Comparison

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) and Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Amcor has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Multi Ways has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Multi Ways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 5.35% 25.45% 6.10% Multi Ways N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 0 5 1 0 2.17 Multi Ways 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amcor and Multi Ways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Amcor presently has a consensus target price of $10.78, indicating a potential downside of 1.43%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Multi Ways.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amcor and Multi Ways”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $13.64 billion 1.16 $730.00 million $0.45 24.29 Multi Ways $36.02 million 0.24 $1.79 million N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Multi Ways.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Multi Ways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amcor beats Multi Ways on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for various beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Multi Ways

(Get Free Report)

Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries. It offers earth-moving equipment, such as bulldozers, off-terrain dump trucks, excavators, and wheel loaders; material-handling equipment, such as crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes, scissor lifts, forklifts, boom-lifts, and telescopic handlers; road-building equipment comprising motor graders, vibrating compactors, asphalt finishers, skid loaders, backhoe loaders, hand rollers, and mini excavators; and air compressors, generators, lighting towers, and welding machines. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore. Multi Ways Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of MWE Investments Limited.

