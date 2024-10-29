American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $30,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 672,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

