American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,844,000 after buying an additional 281,252 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after buying an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SMH traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,416. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.96.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

