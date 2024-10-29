American Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,884. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $203.76 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.20. The stock has a market cap of $430.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.