American Financial Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,457,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,808,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $253.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

