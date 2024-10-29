American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,340 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMU. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 135.8% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. 147,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,344. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

