American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,393 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after buying an additional 57,980 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 919,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 72,247 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 557,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 499,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,469,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.