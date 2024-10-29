American Public Education’s (APEI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

American Public Education stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,115. The company has a market capitalization of $258.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 59,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $831,464.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,131,066.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 182,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 326,091 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $2,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 14.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 43.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 106,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 121.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

