American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,334 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $108,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,750,000 after buying an additional 534,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 958,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,115,000 after buying an additional 395,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8 %

AWK opened at $138.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its 200-day moving average is $135.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

