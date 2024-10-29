America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Position Reduced by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,266,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. 14,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,308. The company has a market capitalization of $255.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $85.68.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $347.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 813,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,041,609. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 23,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $999,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,065. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 813,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,041,609. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

