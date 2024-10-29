Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,938,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,742,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,584,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.11.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $513.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

