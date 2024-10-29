Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $22.18

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get PG&E alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PCG

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after buying an additional 2,176,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,183 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,250,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PG&E by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998,472 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. PG&E has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.