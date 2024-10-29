Analysts Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target at $70.17

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $71.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.