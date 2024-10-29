Andina Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Andina Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIGH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,088,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,077,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 607,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 35,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,383,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. 86,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,332. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

