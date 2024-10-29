Andina Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SMMD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.27. 52,576 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

