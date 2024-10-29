Andina Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Andina Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 196,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 250,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. 6,700,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $52.35.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

