Andina Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Andina Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly makes up 1.5% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Andina Capital Management LLC owned about 5.67% of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth $376,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5,078.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

XDQQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. 8,938 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

