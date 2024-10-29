Andina Capital Management LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Andina Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $121,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCG stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.76. 12,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

