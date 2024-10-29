Andina Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,098 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWI Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 730,121 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 717,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,449.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 539,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 524,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,565,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,676,439. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

