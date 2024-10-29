Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Anglo American Price Performance

About Anglo American

Anglo American stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

