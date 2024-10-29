APi Group (APG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. APi Group has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. APi Group has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at $503,071,309.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,252.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,358 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.