Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc Duey bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,096.07. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,876.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Duey acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $131,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,096.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,290 shares of company stock worth $165,096. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Aprea Therapeutics

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.