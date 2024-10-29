ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $148.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Equities analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

