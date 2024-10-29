Ardor Price Hits $0.0864 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $86.35 million and $13.13 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00036939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

