Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,913 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DXC Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 97,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

