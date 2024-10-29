Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $24,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 635,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

ANET stock traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.99. 310,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,563. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.59 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total transaction of $147,887.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,084.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,570 shares of company stock worth $21,474,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

