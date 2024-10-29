Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ARM were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARM by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of ARM by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 384.68. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average is $136.07.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

