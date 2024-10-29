Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 6,390 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,520.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,293,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,547,000 after buying an additional 1,278,011 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 807,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,133,000 after purchasing an additional 744,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 233.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 278.27%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at $892,459.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,852,228.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

