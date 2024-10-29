Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $366,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.81, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,399.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $657,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $424,025.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,399.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,554 shares of company stock worth $23,129,150 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.